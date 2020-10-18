Zoilo Padilla
Our beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and "Bumpa", Zoilo Padilla, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Zoilo, age 79, was born on May 1, 1941 to Nocario and Adela Padilla in Trementina, NM.
Zoilo worked several years for the Albuquerque Publishing Company as the Tribune City Circulation Manager. After leaving the Tribune, he worked for the State of New Mexico retiring from the Corrections Department. He loved gardening, camping and enjoyed every day God gave him. Although his illness would slow him down at times, he never gave up and fought to the end. His wife and children gave him strength, but his grandchildren put a bounce in his step. Zoilo loved unconditionally and we will miss him terribly.
Zoilo is survived by his wife of 42 years, Karen; sons, Christopher, Duane and Greg Padilla, Vince and wife Anna Marie, and Jason and wife Andrea Garcia; grandchildren, Elena, Vincent Jr. and Faith Garcia; sisters, Lugarda Jaramillo, and Virginia Martinez; brothers, Ralph and wife Ruth and Simon Padilla; and numerous nephews and nieces.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a Rosary to follow, at FRENCH â€" Westside. A Mass will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, 9:00 a.m., at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Community at 5415 Fortuna Road NW. Please visit our online guest book for Zoilo at www. FrenchFunerals.com