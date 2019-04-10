|
|
Zona Taylor
Zona Beers Taylor, 89, died Friday, April 5, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. She is survived by her daughter, Gail Taylor Birch; her sister-in-law, Gretchen Beers, of AZ; her nieces, Melanie Rhodes, of ID, Michelle Beers, of AZ; and nephew, Robert Beers, of WA; several cousins; and many friends. Zona was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, in 1986; her sons, Butch, in 1999, and Bob, in 2010; her brother, Hank, in 2010; and parents, Bob and Zola Beers, of Santa Fe.
Zona worked at ACF and GE before joining the family business, Model Products, in 1976. She was an active member of the Duke City Bridge Club.
A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. Burial date and time is pending at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Zona at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 10, 2019