Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Resources
More Obituaries for Zona Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zona Taylor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Zona Taylor Obituary
Zona Taylor



Zona Beers Taylor, 89, died Friday, April 5, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. She is survived by her daughter, Gail Taylor Birch; her sister-in-law, Gretchen Beers, of AZ; her nieces, Melanie Rhodes, of ID, Michelle Beers, of AZ; and nephew, Robert Beers, of WA; several cousins; and many friends. Zona was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, in 1986; her sons, Butch, in 1999, and Bob, in 2010; her brother, Hank, in 2010; and parents, Bob and Zola Beers, of Santa Fe.

Zona worked at ACF and GE before joining the family business, Model Products, in 1976. She was an active member of the Duke City Bridge Club.

A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. Burial date and time is pending at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Zona at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Lomas
Download Now