Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for A. G. "Gus" Landry. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at a 1:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for A.G. "Gus" Landry, age 80, who passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Mr. Landry was a native of Baton Rouge and a resident of Lafayette for the past fifty-two years. He retired in 2007 from the State of Louisiana Vocational Rehabilitation Center with over thirty years of employment having been the Director for several of those years. He was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church. A veteran of the military, Mr. Landry proudly served his country in the United States Coast Guard. He was a proud member of the N.R.A. and the National Republican Party. Survivors include his wife of fifty-five years, the former Kaye Rushing Landry of Lafayette; two daughters, Kimberly Alshrouf Landry of Houston, TX and Kelly Mouisset and her husband, Chris, of Carencro; two sons, Brian Landry and his wife, Melissa, of Baton Rouge and James "J.M." Landry and his wife, Leah, of Lafayette; ten grandchildren, Shadi Alshrouf, Zechariah Alshrouf, Ashley Alshrouf, Seth Mouisset, Joshua Mouisset, Luke Mouisset, Elizabeth Landry, Adelaide Landry, Isabel Landry and Saul Landry; one great granddaughter, Aria Alshrouf; one sister, Patty Jo Roubique of Baton Rouge; and two brothers, Donald Landry and his wife, Aline, and John "Sonny" Landry all of Baton Rouge. He was preceded in death by his parents, Karl Paul Landry and the former Isabel Summers; one grandson, Leith Alshrouf; two sisters, Shirley Thompson and Beryl Escarra; and one brother, Karl Paul Landry, Jr. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Friday and will be extended until after the service until a 6:00 p.m. rosary on Friday. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at a 1:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for A.G. "Gus" Landry, age 80, who passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Mr. Landry was a native of Baton Rouge and a resident of Lafayette for the past fifty-two years. He retired in 2007 from the State of Louisiana Vocational Rehabilitation Center with over thirty years of employment having been the Director for several of those years. He was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church. A veteran of the military, Mr. Landry proudly served his country in the United States Coast Guard. He was a proud member of the N.R.A. and the National Republican Party. Survivors include his wife of fifty-five years, the former Kaye Rushing Landry of Lafayette; two daughters, Kimberly Alshrouf Landry of Houston, TX and Kelly Mouisset and her husband, Chris, of Carencro; two sons, Brian Landry and his wife, Melissa, of Baton Rouge and James "J.M." Landry and his wife, Leah, of Lafayette; ten grandchildren, Shadi Alshrouf, Zechariah Alshrouf, Ashley Alshrouf, Seth Mouisset, Joshua Mouisset, Luke Mouisset, Elizabeth Landry, Adelaide Landry, Isabel Landry and Saul Landry; one great granddaughter, Aria Alshrouf; one sister, Patty Jo Roubique of Baton Rouge; and two brothers, Donald Landry and his wife, Aline, and John "Sonny" Landry all of Baton Rouge. He was preceded in death by his parents, Karl Paul Landry and the former Isabel Summers; one grandson, Leith Alshrouf; two sisters, Shirley Thompson and Beryl Escarra; and one brother, Karl Paul Landry, Jr. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Friday and will be extended until after the service until a 6:00 p.m. rosary on Friday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro

4117 N. University Ave.

Carencro , LA 70520

(337) 896-6366 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close