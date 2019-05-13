A Memorial Mass for Aaron Wayne Richard, 64, will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 1:00 PM in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott. Aaron passed away at his residence in Lafayette. The Richard family will receive guests in Martin & Castille's - SCOTT location on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 9:00 AM to the time of service. A Rosary will be led by Jennifer Richard at 11:00 AM in the Funeral Home. Most Reverend Michael Jarrell, Bishop Emeritus of The Diocese of Lafayette, will conduct the Memorial Mass. Lectors will be Brian Breaux, Ayla Latiolais and Janice Semore. Giftbearers will be Ayla Latiolais, Madilynn Latiolais, Chloe Webb and Emma Richard. Survivors include his son, Nicholas Luke Richard; his mother, Agnes Melancon Richard; his siblings, Kenneth Richard, Jacqueline Donaldson, and Jennifer Richard; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Ashton Paul Richard. Aaron was very intelligent and inventive. He loved to work on cars and machines. He worked at Hobart, Cochran Scales, Pitre Automotive, and many places around Acadiana. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com Martin & Castille-SCOTT, 802 Alfred St., Scott, LA 70583, 337-234-2320
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 13 to May 14, 2019