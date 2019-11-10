A Memorial Service will be celebrated Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Acey Rudolph Burley, 79, who passed away Friday, November 8th at Lafayette General Medical Center. Visitation will be observed on Wednesday, November 13th from 10:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. Weldon Moak of Lafayette will officiate. Acey was born July 22, 1940, in Fordyce, Arkansas and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. He graduated from Franklin High School in 1957. A proud veteran, Acey served in the United States Air Force. He worked as the administrative site manager for the Government Strategic Oil Reserve Program and also as a project manager for The Naval Oil Reserve. Acey was a parishioner of First Baptist Church in Franklin. Acey was an avid outdoorsman in his youth and enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially alligators. He was a Saints football enthusiast. Acey was very fond of his dogs, Daisy and Dolly and his grand pup, Bub. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. Acey is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Delilah Lejeune Burley of Basile; one son, Brad Burley and his wife, Emily of Lafayette; one brother, Mike Burley and his wife, Karen of Denham Springs; his sister-in-law, Patsy Burley of Youngsville; three grandchildren, Isabel Burley and Olivia and Cameron Unangst and their mother, Melissa Unangst and numerous dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Asa Morgan and Lavern McCann Burley; one son, Brent Burley and one brother, Jimmy Burley. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nursing staff at Lafayette General Medical Center for the compassionate care given to Acey and his family. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2019