Family services were held for a native of Forked Island and a resident of Perry, LA, Adam H. Stansbury passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, June 3, 2019 at his home in Perry, LA. Adam proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from July 13, 1943 and was honorably discharged November 30, 1945 where he was in Normandy as a Medic on D-day. He received a purple heart and various metals while serving. He met his wife, Lydia Wellbrock, in Germany and she came to United States with their daughter, Heidi. He retired from Corps of Engineers in Schooner Bayou in 1987 after 21 years. Adam loved hunting and fishing in his younger days. He is survived by his wife, Lydia of Perry; his son, Frank H. Stansbury and his partner Johnette Davis of Abbeville LA; two daughters, Heidi Howell and her husband Charlie Howell of Port Arthur, TX; and Rachel S. Baudoin and her husband Frank Anusky of Wilmington, DE; five grandchildren, Kim Howell Gaspard of Athens, GA, Codi Baudion of South Lake Tahoe, CA, Frankie Stansbury of Pearland, TX, Scott Howell of Port Arthur, TX and Nicholas Rodriguez of Lafayette, LA; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Larry R. Stansbury and his granddaughter Jodi Howell Larson. Many thanks for the wonderful care and compassion of NSI Hospice. Special thanks to nurse, Roz, for her daily care and kindness. Adam was much loved and will be missed by his family and friends.

