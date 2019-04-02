Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Adam, age 20, a resident of Opelousas and native of Krotz Springs, passed away on Sunday, March 30, 2019. Few people enter this world with such a force as Adam Roy Williamson, who was an incredible, uncompromising man. Adam joined his parents Kristy Boagni and Lang Williamson on April 14, 1998-the best third birthday his big sister Lonnie Beth could wish for. As a youth, Adam excelled in many endeavors. An alligator wrangler, avid mud rider, and fearless river swimmer, Adam grew up outside, barefooted, and free-spirited. Adam was a hard worker and forward thinker, always plotting his next move. He was an aspiring private investigator, lawn service owner, and trailer park landlord- just few of his recent schemes. To his friends and family, he was not just a hard worker, but also a "professional" Chip-n-Dale dancer and rap singer…despite being very average at both. Making the most out his 20 years on this earth, Adam operated on three speeds: Fast, faster, and broke. Although Adam was never idle, he learned to smell the flowers along the way. Though rarely a man of details, Adam was always, looking toward the future. In 2017, he settled into a profession in non-destructive testing, working in plants both in Baton Rouge and Lake Charles. He was a workhorse often pulling double shifts-his only complaint was that there were not 25 hours in the day. When asked why, he would reply, "I don't sleep well, so I might as well work". Adam embraces life with an energy and veracity that was unmatchable. Following in the footsteps of his father, Adam was an accomplished brown belt Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts fighter, who poured his heart into everything he did. His many awards included multiple State Championship in Gi and no Gi, multiple Expert North America Grappling Association Championships, IBJJF New York Open Champion, Blood & Sand "Fight of the Night" Award, and Caged Warrior Championship "Submission of the Night" Award. One of Adam most admirable qualities was his generosity and willingness to defend those in need, especially when coaching young fighters. He will be missed by scores of his former students-as he called "his Babies" – that excelled under his tutelage and became champions in their own right. He and his dad had a special bond promoting their sport. In his eyes of his Momma, Adam's only faults were loving too hard, giving too many kisses before he went to bed at night, and giving away his last dime when he only had a nickel. If we could all learn one thing from Adam, it was this: there is no love more important than the love you have for your Momma. God's long-term journey for Adam started Saturday, March 30th. On this day, the hearts of their family and friends with unimaginable sorrow. He is survived by his father, Lang Williamson and companion, Brittany Deshotels of Krotz Springs; mother, Kristy Boagni and husband, Dr. Scott Boagni of Opelousas; brothers, Luke Boagni of Lafayette and Seth Williamson of Krotz Springs; sisters, Lonnie Darbonne and husband, Seth of Krotz Springs, Karley Boagni of New Orleans, Taylor Boagni of Lafayette and Sophia Stelly of Opelousas; nephew, Abel "Wooskey" Darbonne of Krotz Springs; paternal grandparents, Lonnie and Brenda Williamson of Krotz Springs; maternal grandparents, Jim and Debbie Martin of Krotz Springs and John and Heather Lang of Axtell, TX. He will be meet in heaven by his uncle, Seth Williamson. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. in the Sibille Funeral Home in Opelousas. A rosary service will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. on Friday. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in the First Baptist Church in Krotz Springs. 