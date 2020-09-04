A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Lafayette for Marie Adèle Pavy Comeaux, 87, who died on Thursday, September 3 at home in Lafayette surrounded by family. Details of the service, which will be in-person and virtual, are below. A native of Opelousas, La., Adele was married to Harold James André Comeaux, Sr. for 53 years and together they raised six children in Lafayette. She was at his side when he passed away on January 7, 2011 and joins him now in heaven. She graduated from Opelousas High School in 1951 and Southwestern Louisiana Institute (now The University of Louisiana at Lafayette) in 1955 with a degree in pre-med. As a student at SLI, Adele was a Red Jacket and a faithful Newman Club member, among other activities. After medical technology training at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, she worked as a medical technologist until motherhood. After raising her children, she went back to school and graduated from the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now UL) with a degree in education. She taught high school biology at St. Thomas More High School and substitute taught at Comeaux High School for several years. A lifelong storyteller, Adele would regale her students with stories of her ancestors, her childhood and kids, when she wasn't offering them "Comeaux Credits" for good effort or exhibiting her own take on break dancing. Adele was an active parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and Eucharistic minister for many years with a special devotion to the homebound until she could no longer drive. She received the Eucharist daily as a "roaming" Catholic across the Diocese of Lafayette. Adele was a member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas, who prayed with her while she was bedbound over the last five years of her life. She and her husband Harold as well as their family had a special devotion to the Serra Club of Lafayette, praying for vocations to the priesthood and vowed religious life, and were also devoted to the Discalced Carmelites of Lafayette. Adele's hobbies included writing, gardening and playing bridge. She and her husband Harold held Ragin' Cajun season football tickets for more than 60 years. She loved to share her stories with friends and strangers, and later in life she took writing classes and gifted her children with a book of stories of her life. Born March 31, 1933, Adele was the last surviving child of Dr. Albert Berchmans Pavy, and Laurence "Betsy" Dupre Pavy of Opelousas. Preceding her in death were her parents, her brothers, Dr. Albert Pavy, Jr., Laurent Pavy, Francis Xavier Pavy, Dr. Robert Pavy, Judge Garland Pavy, Dr. Donald Pavy, William Pepper Pavy, Alfred Octave Pavy and her sister, Jeanne Pavy Sellers. Her survivors include four daughters, Betsy Comeaux Richard; Mary Grace Comeaux Crisanti and her husband, John of Roswell, Ga.; Angelle Comeaux Lege and her husband, Terry; Michelle Comeaux Hernandez; two sons, Harold James André Comeaux, Jr., his wife Angie; Albert Pavy Comeaux, his wife Katie of Ft. Worth, Tx.; and seventeen grandchildren, Kayla Richard Moscona (Brian), Molly Richard, Burton Richard, Claire Comeaux, Camille Comeaux, Geoffrey Crisanti, Suzanne Crisanti Boos (Andrew), James Crisanti, Joseph Crisanti, Charlotte Comeaux, Courtney Comeaux, Emile Lege, Andrew Lege, John Michael Lege, Christina Hernandez, Eric Hernandez and Alexander Hernandez. She also has three great-grandchildren, Anthony, Maria and Dominic Moscona. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Mrs. Donald (Bobbie) Pavy and 22 nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their deep gratitude to all of Adele's caregivers. The family requests that visitation be observed at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church on Monday, September 7, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. until time of the Mass (11 a.m.), which will be Celebrated by The Very Reverend Louis Richard, VF. A Rosary will be recited at 9 a.m. Interment will be at St. John Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Andre Comeaux, Al Comeaux, John Crisanti, Burton Richard, Emile Lege and John Michael Lege. For family members and friends who are unable to attend in person, the service will be live-streamed to a Memorial Facebook Group dedicated to Adèle Pavy Comeaux. To join the group, click the link below and then "join group". The video will appear on this group at service time. You may also share memories, pictures and condolences to the family in this group: Facebook link: www.facebook.com/groups/adelepavycomeaux/.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Catholic Bioethics Center (for end of life) www.ncbcenter.org
