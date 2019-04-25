Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adeline Prejean. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4113 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Carencro for Adeline Prejean, age 82, who passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Maurice. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Carencro. The Rev. Thainese Alphonse, pastor of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Ms. Prejean was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro. A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church and was a member of the St. Anne Society. She was employed with Evangeline Downs Racetrack for over twenty years. Ms. Prejean was a strong, hardworking and loving mother. She loved her family dearly and devoted her life to caring for them, from the eldest to the youngest. Survivors include one son, Keith Duplechin and his wife, Allison, of Carencro; one daughter, Tessie Duplechin; two daughters-in-law, Debbie Duplechin and Terry Duplechin; nine grandchildren, Shane Duplechin, Scotty Duplechin, Lacy Duplechin, Trent Duplechin, Logan Duplechin, Hunter Duplechin, Skyler Duplechin, Jade Walker and Megan Racca; eleven great grandchildren; and one Goddaughter, Patty Hines. She was preceded in death by two sons, Randy Duplechin and Ronnie Duplechin; one grandson, B.J. Duplechin; and her parents, Claby Prejean and the former Lucille Comeaux. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Friday. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff and healthcare providers at J. Michael Morrow Nursing Home, St. Joseph Hospice and Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation for their care and compassion. Pallbearers will be Scotty Duplechin, Shane Duplechin, Logan Duplechin, Hunter Duplechin, Dustin Fusilier and Jarred James.

