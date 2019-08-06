Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adley Desormeaux Touchet. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home - Erath 209 East Putnam Street Erath , LA 70533 (337)-937-0405 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM David Funeral Home - Erath 209 East Putnam Street Erath , LA 70533 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM David Funeral Home - Erath 209 East Putnam Street Erath , LA 70533 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial for Adley Desormeaux Touchet, 93, will be at 11:00AM Thursday, August 8, 2019 in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andre Metrejean and Deacon Andrew Killeen officiating. Interment will follow in Migues Cemetery in Delcambre. Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Erath Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 5:00PM until 9:00PM with recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume Thursday from 8:00AM until service time. Adley, a native and life resident of Erath passed away Monday, August 5, 2019. She loved to play Bouree and was an avid reader. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her many grandchildren. She is survived by 3 sons, Rodney Touchet and wife Janet of Erath, Wayne Touchet and wife Liz of Abbeville, Jeffery Touchet and wife Susan of Maurice; 2 daughters, Wendy T. Parich and husband Michael Sr., of New Iberia, Donna T. Fleming and fiancé Schuyler Porche of Abbeville; 2 sisters, Lillie Trahan of Erath, and Dassie Darby of New Iberia; 28 grandchildren; 51 great grandchildren; and 7 great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Joseph Villy Touchet Sr., her parents Fernance and Sedia Dore Desormeaux; 2 sons, Anthony "Tony" Touchet and Joseph "Joey" Touchet Jr.; a son in law, Bubba Fleming; a daughter in law Mary Alice Touchet; 4 brothers and 7 sisters. Serving as her Pallbearers will be Rodney Touchet, Wayne Touchet, Jeffery Touchet, Cade Touchet, Jacob Fleming, and Michael Parich Jr. Serving as her Honorary Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

