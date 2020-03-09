Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adolph J. 'Butch' Thibodeaux Jr.. View Sign Service Information David Funeral - Jeanerette 400 Provost Street Jeanerette , LA 70544 (337)-276-5151 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Adolph J. Thibodeaux, Jr. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Fr. Alexander Albert as celebrant. Interment to follow at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery. Family requested visitation to be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be recited at 11:00 a.m. A native of Weeks Island and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Butch Thibodeaux was born on November 22, 1949 to Adolph and Joyce Rogers Thibodeaux. Butch enjoyed spending time with his wife and family. He loved woodworking, building entertainment centers, bookshelves and cabinets for his grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing and crabbing with his family and going on family vacations. Butch is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Gail Foco Thibodeaux of Jeanerette; 3 children, Chad A. Thibodeaux and wife Jennifer of Austin, Paul J. Thibodeaux of Austin, Brooke A. Moore and husband David of Jeanerette; brothers, Dwight Thibodeaux and wife Connie of Jeanerette, Michael Thibodeaux and wife Carolyn of Jeanerette, Kevin Thibodeaux and wife Peggy of Jeanerette; grandchildren, Ray Sablan and wife Monica, Tyler Moore, Bailey Thibodeaux, Lani Moore, Hunter Thibodeaux, Chance Thibodeaux; great grandchildren, Avril Sablan, Vincent Sablan, Liam Moore; and his best buddy, friend and companion, Tig-a-roo. Serving as Pallbearers are Chad Thibodeaux, Paul Thibodeaux, David Moore, Tyler Moore, Darrell Choate Sr., and Ray Sablan. Honorary Pallbearers are Dwight Thibodeaux, Michael Thibodeaux and Kevin Thibodeaux. Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph Thibodeaux Sr. and Joyce Rogers Thibodeaux.

