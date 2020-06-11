Adrian Brewer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Adrian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graveside services were held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Lafayette for Adrian Brewer, 84, who passed away June 4, 2020. Deacon Ken Soignier led the services. Survivors include her children, Diana Sprague of Lafayette and James D. (Melanie) Brewer of Breaux Bridge; one sister, Shirley Witchlatch of Moundsville, West Virginia; three grandchildren, Zachary Sprague, Adam Brewer, and Beau Brewer; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Joann Brewer and one great-grandson, Everett Brewer. Adrian was a native of West Virginia and resident of Lafayette for 58 years. She worked at First National Bank for many years, and was a notary public. Words of condolence may be expressed online at www.waltersfh.com. Walters Funeral Home of Lafayette was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walters Funeral Home
2424 North University Avenue
Lafayette, LA 70507
(337) 706-8941
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved