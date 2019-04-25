Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00AM at Kinchen Funeral Home in Lafayette for Mrs. Agnes Cormier O'Neil, who passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Agnes Cormier O'Neil was born on March 2, 1951 in Lafayette, LA., to the late Mr. Alcee Cormier Sr., and Mrs. Agnes Clement Cormier. She was one of seven children: Mildred White, Alvina Morrison, Willie Mae Williams, and four deceased siblings, Alberta Cudge, Alcee Cormier Jr., and Willis J. Cormier Sr.; and a nephew, Ray Cudges. Agnes was a loving wife, grandmother, and friend. She worked at ULL for 20 + years. Agnes loved cooking, going to the casino on the bus with her sister-in-law, Mary Chevalier and spending time with her grandchildren. Agnes leaves many loving and comforting memories to her daughter, Jessica O'Neil (John) Mack; two sons, Alton (Margo) O'Neil Jr., and Anthony O'Neil; five grandchildren, Brenisha O'Neil, Corell Batiste, Altasia O'Neil, Savannah Muffett, and Anecia O'Neil; and a host of nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 7:00AM until time of service at 11:00AM at Kinchen Funeral Home. Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019