Agnes Cormier O’Neil (1951 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes Cormier O’Neil.
Service Information
Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
1011 N St Antoine St
Lafayette, LA
70501
(337)-235-1193
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
7:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
1011 N St Antoine St
Lafayette, LA 70501
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
1011 N St Antoine St
Lafayette, LA 70501
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00AM at Kinchen Funeral Home in Lafayette for Mrs. Agnes Cormier O'Neil, who passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Agnes Cormier O'Neil was born on March 2, 1951 in Lafayette, LA., to the late Mr. Alcee Cormier Sr., and Mrs. Agnes Clement Cormier. She was one of seven children: Mildred White, Alvina Morrison, Willie Mae Williams, and four deceased siblings, Alberta Cudge, Alcee Cormier Jr., and Willis J. Cormier Sr.; and a nephew, Ray Cudges. Agnes was a loving wife, grandmother, and friend. She worked at ULL for 20 + years. Agnes loved cooking, going to the casino on the bus with her sister-in-law, Mary Chevalier and spending time with her grandchildren. Agnes leaves many loving and comforting memories to her daughter, Jessica O'Neil (John) Mack; two sons, Alton (Margo) O'Neil Jr., and Anthony O'Neil; five grandchildren, Brenisha O'Neil, Corell Batiste, Altasia O'Neil, Savannah Muffett, and Anecia O'Neil; and a host of nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 7:00AM until time of service at 11:00AM at Kinchen Funeral Home. Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.