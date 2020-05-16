It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of A.J. LeBlue make known his passing from this life. A.J. was born in March 12, 1928 to Leon and Dolly LeBlue in Evangeline. He was an avid sportsman, enjoying hunting, fishing along with his wife Virgie LeBlue. They were also members of Parkerson Avenue Baptist Church. He loved being a self-taught gunsmith, and he became a small business owner in Crowley. Starting LeBlue's Grocery and Guns, later as LeBlue's Gun Shop. A.J. made many friends in LeBlue's Gunshop. He also loved to dance, spend time with family, cook, and was great at telling jokes. Those he left behind to cherish their memories of A.J. are his wife of 68 years Virgie Jackson LeBlue of Crowley; one daughter Becky LeBlue Faulk and her husband Robie of Crowley; one son, John Dale LeBlue and his wife Terry; one brother, Leonard LeBlue of Carencro; the pride and joy are his five grandchildren, Yvette LeBlue Carpenter, Corey Faulk and his wife Ellina, Dylan LeBlue and his wife Stacey, Dolly LeBlue and her companion David Foreman0, and Jena Faulk Bertrand and her husband Robby; and eleven great-grandchildren. A.J. is now resting with the family who preceded him in death his parents, Dolly and Leon LeBlue; his brother, Leroy LeBlue; and three sisters, Leona Tabb, Thelma Clavelle, and Margie Gallaspy. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Evans officiating. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Sunday from 10:30 am to the time of service at 2:00 pm. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 16 to May 17, 2020.