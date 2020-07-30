Funeral services will be held for Mr. Al Joseph Dore, 88, on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 12:00 PM at David Funeral Home of New Iberia. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, from 9:30AM until the time of the service. The family requests that friends and family come celebrate his life as well as his love for LSU by wearing LSU attire. A native of Jefferson Island and longtime resident of New Iberia, Al passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at his residence in Lake Charles, LA. Mr. Dore proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a policeman with the New Iberia Police Dept. for 38 years before retiring as Police Captain. Mr. Al also worked for the Iberia Parish Sheriff Department and was instrumental in beginning the 16th Judicial Iberia Parish Drug Court. Al enjoyed playing baseball and softball and coaching softball. He was a Semi-Professional baseball player for the Louisiana Pelicans in the 1950s. After his baseball days, he coached for the Iberia Parish Sheriff Colt League and played for the Iberia Parish Recreation Softball League. Al was also a member of the Louisiana Umpires Association. On February 10, 2015, Mr. Al was inducted into the Softball Hall of Fame. He is survived by his children, Carolyn Marino and husband Roger of Sunset; Denise Monceaux and husband Mike of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Scott Dore of Sunset, Michael Marino and wife Olivia of Sunset, Brooke Escobar and husband Freddy of Houston, TX, Simone Clements and fiancé Jermaine Ledet of Lake Charles; great grandchildren, Mason Marino of Sunset, Alexandra, Isabella, and Makaila Escobar all of Houston, TX, Kaitlyn Clements, Kymberlyn Jefferson, Jhalys and Jhaya Ledet all of Lake Charles; and his godchild, Kevin Hebert and wife Tina of New Iberia. He was preceded in death by his wife, Stella Hebert Dore; parents, Wilson and Evelia Delahoussaye Dore; and one brother, Davey Lee Dore. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Scott Dore, Michael Marino, Freddy Escobar, Jermaine Ledet, Kevin Hebert and Dean Dugas. The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice of Lake Charles for their care and compassion and his caregiver, Ashley for the loving tender care she showed to our father. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mr. Dore's honor to Heart of Hospice. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
