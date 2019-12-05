Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Alan David Spence. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in First United Pentecostal Church in Opelousas (1437 Judson Walsh Dr., Opelousas, LA 70570) for Rev. Alan David Spence, age 66, who reached his eternal reward on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at his home in Opelousas. Interment will be in Galvez Pentecostal Cemetery in Gonzales (Cemetery Road, Gonzales, LA) at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. The Rev. E.W. Reeves, Brother Rick Pavlu, Brother Paul Boudreaux, Rev. Kevin Cox and Rev. Randy Harper will officiate at the services. Musical selections will be provided by Catherine Setliff, A.J. and Gwen Nickens and children, and the Alford family. Pastor Spence was born on July 15, 1953 in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He was ordained with the United Pentecostal Church International and served in ministry for 34 years. He was faithful in service and a paid up for life member of the American Legion Post 45 in Opelousas, where he was Membership Committee Chairman. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy on the USS Proteus. He served as Section Three Children's Ministry Director until the time of his passing. His greatest joy was his wife, children and grandchildren. His passion was serving as Pastor to the First United Pentecostal Church in Opelousas. Alan is survived by his wife of 36 years, Rhoda Annette Alford Spence of Opelousas; two sons, Shane Spence and wife, Rachel, of Harrisburg, MS and Lorne Spence of Opelousas; three daughters, Rae-Anne Leonards and husband, Daniel of Rayne, Catherine Setliff and husband, Nathan, of Opelousas and Amanda Spence of Morton, MS; ten grandchildren, Ryan Spence, Stephen Spence, Skylar Spence, Mackenzie Woods, Selena Setliff, Delana Setliff, Ian Setliff, Jake Spence, Sophia Spence and LES Spence; his mother, Marleen Flanagan of Tupelo, MS; one sister, Susan Taylor of Thaxton, MS; and one brother, Shellan Spence and wife, Rita, of Thaxton, MS. He is also survived by a host of brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews and the First United Pentecostal Church family. He was preceded in death by his father, Elvin Owen Spence; his stepfather, Clayborn Flanagan; his grandparents, Lorne E. Spence and Minnie Spence, and Howard and Marie Funk; one grandson, Bradley Shane Spence; one niece, Sarah Spence; one nephew, Seth Spence; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rev. Harrell O. Alford and wife, Annie. A Memorial Devotion will be held at the church, along with the American Legion devotion at 7:00 p.m. Friday in the church. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at First United Pentecostal Church (1437 Judson Walsh Dr., Opelousas, LA 70570) from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at First United Pentecostal Church. A special thanks to the First United Pentecostal Church in Opelousas Congregation for their love and support throughout his ministry here. 