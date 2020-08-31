A Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Albert Fruge, Jr., 79, who passed away on Saturday, August 29th at his home in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, September 3rd from 8:30 am until 10:45 am. A eulogy will be shared in the funeral home Chapel from 10:45 am until the time of service. Musical selections will be performed by Matt Ewing and Francis LeBlanc. Betty Reinke and Olivia Ewing will serve as Readers. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Father Mario Romero, Pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette, will officiate. Albert was born April 8, 1941, in Arnaudville and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. Albert grew up in Arnaudville, graduated from Arnaudville High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army. After his time in the service, Albert worked as a drilling engineering assistant at Chevron Oil for over 50 years until retirement. Mr. Fruge was a parishioner of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott. An outgoing person by nature, Albert liked everyone he met. He most loved to go out to lunch with friends and spend time with family. Albert was musically talented and liked to entertain by playing the accordion or harmonica – and he was always the first on a dance floor! He also enjoyed beach trips, Bourrée games and playing Catch Phrase with his kids. His greatest asset was that he could make people laugh at jokes, even if it was the second or third time hearing them. Albert loved his work and family time equally and his family meant everything to him. He leaves a legacy of love and laughter and will be deeply missed. Albert is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 54 years, Linda Anne Lusher Fruge, of Lafayette; his two sons, Troy Albert Fruge and his wife Nileta and Benjamin Philip Fruge and his fiancée Jennifer Carter, all of Lafayette; his son-in-law, John William Gossen, of Carencro; four siblings, sisters Connie Dunn and her husband Al, of La Grange, TX and Betty Lou Reinke, of Metairie and brothers Bobby Fruge and his wife Kathy, of High Point, NC and Teddy Fruge and his wife Sonya, of Broussard; eight grandchildren, Taylor Fruge, Olivia Gossen Ewing, Lucas Gossen, Brant Fruge, Jacey Fruge, Emily Fruge, Sam Gossen and Glenn Fruge; one great-granddaughter, Luna Lorraine Fruge as well as numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Fruge, Sr. and Elvina Dupuis Fruge; one daughter, Fay Anne Gossen and one sister, Shirley Anne Angelle. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Acadiana for the compassionate care given to Albert and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Albert's name to Hospice of Acadiana, Inc., by mail at 2600 Johnston St., Ste. 200, Lafayette, LA 70503, by phone at (337) 232-1234 or online at hospiceacadiana.com.
Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.