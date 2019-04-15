Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Lee "Bubba" Gremillion Jr.. View Sign

Funeral services for Albert "Bubba" Lee Gremillion, Jr. will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in the Skip Montet Chapel at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas. Burial will be held at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Rosa, LA. Deacon Sammy Diesi will conduct the funeral service. Visiting hours will be observed on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 9:00 AM until 12:30 PM. A rosary will be prayed at 12:30 PM. Mr. Gremillion, a resident of Arnaudville, LA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at his residence. Albert served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a devout Catholic and a longtime parishioner of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Albert will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by two sons, James Larry Gremillion of Arnaudville, LA; John Allen Gremillion and wife, Tammy Talbot Gremillion, of Erwinville, LA; his daughter, Bonnie Patricia Gremillion of Breaux Bridge, LA; his sisters, Cecilia "Bee Bee" Cortez and husband, Joe Bob Cortez, of Arlington, TX and Betty Ray Maduzia, of Arlington, TX. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, Rachael Gremillion Doucet and husband, Chris; James Logan Gremillion, Seth Bradford Gremillion, Colby Duplin, Beverly Lorraine Gremillion, Jonathan Lee Gremillion, Matthew Edward Gremillion, Monica Lynn Gremillion, Leslie Elizabeth Gremillion, Lauren Gremillion Leday and husband, Morris and four great-grandchildren, Spencer Lawrence Gremillion; Paige Taylor Goodwin and husband, Lucas; David Lee Taylor, Jr.; Nicholas Blair Taylor and four great-great grandchildren, Jace Wayne Goodwin, Everleigh Elise Goodwin, Ann Elise Gremillion, Ayden James Gremillion and his beloved dog, Lucy. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Soileau; his parents, Albert Lee Gremillion, Sr. and Rae Ludeau Gremillion and his brother-in-law, Bernard Maduzia. Pallbearers will be Spencer Gremillion, Nicholas Taylor, Aaron Ledoux, Logan Gremillion, Jonathan Gremillion, Robert Buller and Danny Buller.

2845 S Union Street

Opelousas , LA 70570

