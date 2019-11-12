Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Louis Lanclos Sr.. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Carencro for Albert Louis Lanclos, Sr., age 61, who passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at Evangeline Oaks Guest Home in Carencro. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Carencro. The Rev. Sal Istre, associate pastor of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Musical selections will be provided by Charlotte Jagneaux, accompanied by Phyllis Simar on the organ. Mr. Lanclos was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro. He was employed as a roofer with Lanclos Roofing, a family owned company. Survivors include one son, Louis Albert Lanclos, Jr. and his wife, Jami, of Maire; one daughter, Goldie Lanclos of Rayne; four grandchildren, Ava, Aaron, Rayen and Rowen Lanclos; one brother, Eugene Lanclos and his wife, Donna, of Carencro; two nieces, Paula L. Darbonne and her husband, Justin, of Chataignier and Chasity L. Cormier and her husband, Brady, of Mire; and one nephew, Mitchell Lanclos of Carencro. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Lanclos and the former Marie Smiley. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home by Barbara Richard. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:30 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Mitchell Lanclos, Eugene Lanclos, Tyler Lanclos, Tucker Royer, Brady Cormier and Albert Lanclos, Jr.

