Alberta Villien Winch was born on December 21, 1928 in Maurice and passed away from natural causes at St. Joseph's Hospice in Lafayette on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was an educator, librarian, historian, church and civic volunteer in Maurice. She was Valedictorian of her Maurice High School class of 1946 and graduated with a degree in Education from ULL (then Southwest Louisiana Institute) and a Master of Library Science degree from LSU. She taught English and was the Librarian at Maurice High School and North Vermilion High School until her retirement in 1988. Over the years, she was a member of the St. Alphonsus Church Parish Council, the Ladies Altar Society of St. Alphonsus Church, the Abbeville Lay Carmelites, the Louisiana Library Association and Vermilion Parish Library Association, Louisiana Retired Teachers Association, Vermilion Parish Retired Teachers Association, Delta Kappa Gamma and Beta Phi Mu Honorary Societies. Her contributions to the history of Maurice centered on genealogy and preservation and are noted in recent publications of the History of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, the History of Vermilion Parish published by the Vermilion Historical Society, and the Attakapas Gazette published by the Attakapas Historical Society. She was a talented artist, seamstress and cook. She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther L. Winch, Jr., her parents, Albert and Pearl Villien, and her sisters, Phro Margaret Moss and Yvonne Rita Culver. She is survived by her daughter Barbara and her husband Richard House; her grandchildren, Sarah House Barcellona (Thomas), Walter Richard House III, Nicholas Mark House (Laura) and six great-grandchildren, Thomas Barcellona, Juliette House, Matthew Barcellona, Andrew House, Noah Barcellona, Abigail Barcellona; her niece, Gwen Moss Lanoux and several other nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be a private burial. A memorial mass will be scheduled in the months ahead. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, St. Joseph Hospice Foundation or the .

