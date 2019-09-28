Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albertha Ann Prejean. View Sign Service Information Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette 1011 N St Antoine St Lafayette , LA 70501 (337)-235-1193 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00AM at Kinchen Funeral Home in Lafayette for Mrs. Albertha Ann Prejean. Albertha Ann Prejean was born on January 7, 1955 to Antoinette Thibodeaux and was raised by Paul J. Paris. She was called home to be with the Lord on September 14, 2019. She was a native of Lafayette, LA and was known to many as "Nanny Bert". She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids whom she adored. She was a loving, caring mother and awesome grandmother. Bert loved to be around family and friends; loved to cook, dance, and really enjoyed the casino. She loved the time spent with her sisters. She was a cook for 34 years at T.A. Travel Center and had two special co-workers she loved, Peggy Toliver and Betty Taylor. Albertha leaves to cherish her memories two daughters Tijuana Prejean (Dorian), Kizzy Prejean Logan (Joseph); four grandkids Tyjah Simon, Da'Macio Prejean, Jakyia Logan, and Essence Butler; three sisters Mary Thompson (Lawrence), Thelma Woods (Joe), and Nancy Prejean; three brothers Clifton Prejean, Larry Prejean (Esther), and Kelly Prejean; one sister-in-law Erma Prejean; one godchild Jennifer Murray; and two special little girls she adored I1ah Lee and Alaya Celestine; three best friends for over 50 years Linda Garrick Young, Ann Shelvin, Carol Comeaux Jones, and a good friend Felicia Harmon; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother Antionette Thibodeaux, step-father Paul J. Paris, Sister Elya Thibodeaux; two brothers Leroy Thibodeaux and Joseph Prejean; two nephews Lawrence Thompson Jr. and Kenry Thibodeaux. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 7:00AM until time of service at 10:00AM at Kinchen Funeral Home. Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00AM at Kinchen Funeral Home in Lafayette for Mrs. Albertha Ann Prejean. Albertha Ann Prejean was born on January 7, 1955 to Antoinette Thibodeaux and was raised by Paul J. Paris. She was called home to be with the Lord on September 14, 2019. She was a native of Lafayette, LA and was known to many as "Nanny Bert". She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids whom she adored. She was a loving, caring mother and awesome grandmother. Bert loved to be around family and friends; loved to cook, dance, and really enjoyed the casino. She loved the time spent with her sisters. She was a cook for 34 years at T.A. Travel Center and had two special co-workers she loved, Peggy Toliver and Betty Taylor. Albertha leaves to cherish her memories two daughters Tijuana Prejean (Dorian), Kizzy Prejean Logan (Joseph); four grandkids Tyjah Simon, Da'Macio Prejean, Jakyia Logan, and Essence Butler; three sisters Mary Thompson (Lawrence), Thelma Woods (Joe), and Nancy Prejean; three brothers Clifton Prejean, Larry Prejean (Esther), and Kelly Prejean; one sister-in-law Erma Prejean; one godchild Jennifer Murray; and two special little girls she adored I1ah Lee and Alaya Celestine; three best friends for over 50 years Linda Garrick Young, Ann Shelvin, Carol Comeaux Jones, and a good friend Felicia Harmon; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother Antionette Thibodeaux, step-father Paul J. Paris, Sister Elya Thibodeaux; two brothers Leroy Thibodeaux and Joseph Prejean; two nephews Lawrence Thompson Jr. and Kenry Thibodeaux. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 7:00AM until time of service at 10:00AM at Kinchen Funeral Home. Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close