Alcira Josephina Alvarez Martin. There was a balance and beauty to her life that is rare, a quiet faith, an energetic intelligence that drew people to Alcira Josephina Alvarez Martin throughout her 90 years. When she died peacefully on June 17, 2020, in the presence of family in Lafayette, LA, they rejoiced knowing she was finally at rest with her beloved husband Joe, who had passed away precisely 30 years earlier. Al, as she was known to friends and family, was born Jan. 3, 1930, in Caracas, Venezuela, to Ana Antonia Rojas de Alvarez and Ramon Alvarez. She grew up in Caracas and Port of Spain, Trinidad, and had two brothers, Hector and Ramon, and two sisters, Omira and Romelia. Educated by private tutors, Al discovered she had a gift for languages and became fluent in Spanish, French, English and Italian. She graduated business college in Venezuela and worked for a variety of large firms in South America, including John Deere and Standard Oil (Creole Petroleum Corporation) of Caracas where she worked as a highly skilled linguist. It was during that time when a chance encounter during a vacation in Barbados sent her life in a new direction. She met Joseph "Joe" Claude Martin of Carencro, LA, and the two began a long-distance romance that led to a marriage proposal at the famed Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City. After their wedding in Washington, D.C., on July 1, 1960, the newlyweds made their home in Norfolk, VA, and later relocated to Lafayette, LA. It was there that they reared their two children, Jacqueline "Jacqui" Maria Martin Cheramie of Lafayette, LA, and Richard Joseph Martin of West Palm Beach, FL. During their almost 30-year marriage, Alcira and Joe enjoyed one another's company, sharing a love for reading, back-porch conversations over morning coffee, and time with their extended family. Ms. Martin's life was distinguished by an open-hearted love for people and humble interest in learning about others. She was a devout student of the Catholic faith and often flipped between English- and Spanish-language Bibles as she studied, in hopes of discovering the fullness of Scripture. For many years, she taught French and Spanish to elementary students, both privately and at St. Leo the Great Catholic School. She was an active member of and lector at St. Leo the Great, St. Pius X and finally St. Mary Mother of the Church, all of Lafayette, LA. Throughout her long life, Al had an interest in learning and exploring the arts. She studied classical Latin American guitar under the guidance of dear family friend, composer and conductor Carlos Bonnet, and she sang in numerous choirs. She was an expert seamstress, tailor and crafter. For many years, she also enjoyed running. Al returned to work once her children were grown, joining the team at New York Life Insurance Co. in Lafayette, LA. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother Hector Alvarez. She is survived by her daughter Jacqui and son in law Rene Cheramie; her son Richard; her step-daughter Barbara Martin LeBlanc, Fairhope, AL; grandchildren Catherine Anne Cheramie, Marie Claire Cheramie, Juliette Cecile Cheramie, David LeBlanc, Laura LeBlanc, Dianne LeBlanc and Yvonne LeBlanc Maloan; and siblings Mrs. Omira Alvarez Bonnet, Mrs. Romelia Alvarez Riera and Mr. Ramon Alvarez. She also will be remembered lovingly by numerous great grandchildren: Nathan LeBlanc, Talitha (LeBlanc) Beebe, Andre LeBlanc, Renee LeBlanc, Christopher Wininger, Jessica Wininger, Thomas Maloan, Katie Maloan and Caroline Maloan. During her last decade, Ms. Martin lived graciously with Alzheimer's disease, and her family is deeply grateful for the loving care provided by the staff of Bethany (Most Holy Sacrament) Health Care, Lafayette General Medical Center (5th floor), and Hospice of Acadiana, and especially caregivers Julia Eglin, Denetta Olivier, Lynette Pitre and Dr. Kelly Cahill, Dr. Lige Dunaway and Mary S. Romagosa. With her characteristic generosity, Ms. Martin chose to donate her remains to LSU for scientific research related to treating and preventing Alzheimer's disease. All are welcome to the memorial Mass scheduled for 10:30AM, Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. Mary Mother of the Church, Lafayette, LA, with a livestream option starting at 10:25AM at www.stmarych.com. At a later date, private interment will take place at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Carencro, LA. Memorial gifts may be directed to Academy of the Sacred Heart of Grand Coteau P.O. Box 310 Grand Coteau, LA 70541 or www.sshcoteau.org/giving/donations. Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA (337) 334-3141.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.