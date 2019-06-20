A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Delhomme Funeral Home on Bertrand Drive to honor the life of Mr. Alden J. Heaphy, Jr., who passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the age of seventy-eight. A Memorial Service will follow at 3:00 PM. Graveside services and inurnment will take place on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Bernard Memorial Gardens in Chalmette, Louisiana. Friends and family are invited to attend. Alden was a longtime resident of St. Bernard Parish prior to settling in Lafayette. He retired as a superintendent with the Mobil-Exxon Refinery in Chalmette. Alden is survived by his wife, Priscilla Heaphy; his sons, Alden Heaphy, III and his wife, Lori McCabe Heaphy and Drew Heaphy and his wife, Betsy Alphonso Heaphy; two grandsons, Alden Tyler Heaphy and Britain Heaphy; two granddaughters, Kaitlin Heaphy and Kassidy Heaphy; one sister, Denise Sieger and her husband, Randy Sieger; one niece, Heather Sieger and one nephew, Randy Sieger, Jr. Alden is preceded in death by his parents, Alden James Heaphy, Sr. and the former Althea Givens. Personal condolences may be sent to the Heaphy family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 20 to June 23, 2019