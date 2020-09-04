Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church for Aldon J. Estilette, Jr., age 68, who passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Heritage Manor in Opelousas. Interment will be in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery. The Rev. Mike Arnaud, pastor of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Estilette was a native of Church Point and had been a resident of Sunset for many years. He was the owner and operator of American Truck and Trailer Sales for more than twenty years. In his spare time, he loved tending to horses, motorcycles and Peterbilt trucks. Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Debra O'Pry Estilette of Opelousas; two sons, Linton Estilette and his wife, Vicki, of Scott and Monty Estilette and his wife, Crystal, of Opelousas; one daughter, Tonia Estilette and her companion, Roy McCarty, of Breaux Bridge; four grandchildren, Maci McCarty, Kollin McCarty, Braxton McCarty and Devin Estilette; three brothers, Peter Fletcher and his wife, Marlee, of Staffordshire, England, Sidney "Chuck" Estilette and his wife, Joann, of Sunset, and Elton "Tony" Estilette and his wife, Susan, of Church Point; and one sister, Linda "Lala" Richard of Church Point. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aldon Estilette, Sr. and the former Nedia Colligan; and one brother-in-law, Roger Richard. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 a.m. Sunday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:30 a.m. Sunday until service time on Sunday. Pallbearers will be Dusty Richard, Tony James Estilette, Ryan Estilette, EJ Estilette, Blake Olivier, and Cody Estilette. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons, Kollin McCarty, Braxton McCarty and Devin Estilette. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.