1/1
Aldon J. Estilette Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aldon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church for Aldon J. Estilette, Jr., age 68, who passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Heritage Manor in Opelousas. Interment will be in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery. The Rev. Mike Arnaud, pastor of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Estilette was a native of Church Point and had been a resident of Sunset for many years. He was the owner and operator of American Truck and Trailer Sales for more than twenty years. In his spare time, he loved tending to horses, motorcycles and Peterbilt trucks. Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Debra O'Pry Estilette of Opelousas; two sons, Linton Estilette and his wife, Vicki, of Scott and Monty Estilette and his wife, Crystal, of Opelousas; one daughter, Tonia Estilette and her companion, Roy McCarty, of Breaux Bridge; four grandchildren, Maci McCarty, Kollin McCarty, Braxton McCarty and Devin Estilette; three brothers, Peter Fletcher and his wife, Marlee, of Staffordshire, England, Sidney "Chuck" Estilette and his wife, Joann, of Sunset, and Elton "Tony" Estilette and his wife, Susan, of Church Point; and one sister, Linda "Lala" Richard of Church Point. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aldon Estilette, Sr. and the former Nedia Colligan; and one brother-in-law, Roger Richard. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 a.m. Sunday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:30 a.m. Sunday until service time on Sunday. Pallbearers will be Dusty Richard, Tony James Estilette, Ryan Estilette, EJ Estilette, Blake Olivier, and Cody Estilette. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons, Kollin McCarty, Braxton McCarty and Devin Estilette. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - 4117 N. University
4117 N. University Ave.
Carencro, LA 70520
(337) 896-6366
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved