A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church for Alex John Denais, Sr., 83, who passed away on June 5, 2020. Burial will take place in St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Maurice, Louisiana. Alex retired from National Supermarkets as store manager after 42 years. He also worked for Super K-Mart and Walmart for several years. Alex was a member of the Bonsai Society and enjoyed horticulture. He enjoyed woodworking, dancing, and music. Alex, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Elix Denais and the former Erita Dugas. He is survived by his children, Debbra Fuentes (Manny), Georgine Gilliam, Joey Denais (Cheryl), Carolyn Irwin (Danny), and Anna Denais LeBouef; his grandchildren, Faith Garbett (Joshua), Casey Ardoin, James Gilliam, Christopher Vincent, Casi Alleman (Brandon), Cristi Trahan (Brett), Conner Denais, Calynn Vallot, Shayna Falcon, Aiden LeBouef and Silas LeBouef; 18 great-grandchildren; his former spouse, Rose Roger and one sister, Betty LeBlanc (Harris). He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Alex Denais, Jr.; and three grandchildren, Alex John Denais, III, Crystal Gerard, and Allyson Falcon. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home in Maurice on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Monday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 8:00 am until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Conner Denais, Casey Ardoin, Christopher Vincent, James Gilliam, Manny Fuentes, Brett Trahan, Eddie Gallet, and Joshua Garbett. The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Acadiana and Chuck Whiteside for their compassionate care. Donations, in his memory, may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Ave., FL.17, Chicago, IL 60601. Personal condolences may be sent to the Denais family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2020.