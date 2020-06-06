Alex John Denais Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alex's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church for Alex John Denais, Sr., 83, who passed away on June 5, 2020. Burial will take place in St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Maurice, Louisiana. Alex retired from National Supermarkets as store manager after 42 years. He also worked for Super K-Mart and Walmart for several years. Alex was a member of the Bonsai Society and enjoyed horticulture. He enjoyed woodworking, dancing, and music. Alex, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Elix Denais and the former Erita Dugas. He is survived by his children, Debbra Fuentes (Manny), Georgine Gilliam, Joey Denais (Cheryl), Carolyn Irwin (Danny), and Anna Denais LeBouef; his grandchildren, Faith Garbett (Joshua), Casey Ardoin, James Gilliam, Christopher Vincent, Casi Alleman (Brandon), Cristi Trahan (Brett), Conner Denais, Calynn Vallot, Shayna Falcon, Aiden LeBouef and Silas LeBouef; 18 great-grandchildren; his former spouse, Rose Roger and one sister, Betty LeBlanc (Harris). He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Alex Denais, Jr.; and three grandchildren, Alex John Denais, III, Crystal Gerard, and Allyson Falcon. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home in Maurice on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Monday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 8:00 am until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Conner Denais, Casey Ardoin, Christopher Vincent, James Gilliam, Manny Fuentes, Brett Trahan, Eddie Gallet, and Joshua Garbett. The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Acadiana and Chuck Whiteside for their compassionate care. Donations, in his memory, may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Ave., FL.17, Chicago, IL 60601. Personal condolences may be sent to the Denais family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delhomme Funeral Home-Maurice - Maurice
200 Chief H. Fred Road
Maurice, LA 70555
(337) 898-1633
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved