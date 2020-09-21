Brother Alfred Baltz, FSC of the San Francisco New Orleans District of the De La Salle Christian Brothers passed away on September 9, 2020, at the St. Paul's Christian Brothers Retirement Home in Covington, LA. He was 97 years of age and had been a member of the Congregation since 1936, when he entered the junior novitiate. Brother was born in Little Rock, AK on September 24, 1922. He was the son of the late Leo Bernard Baltz, AFSC and Anna Mary Sorg Baltz, AFSC. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Brother Ralph Baltz, FSC, Brother Leo Baltz, FSC, Donald Francis Baltz, and Mary Baltz Odelia. He is survived by his sister, Gladys Baltz Quintero. Brother is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews and the members of his religious congregation. Brother Alfred received the Habit of the Brothers on August 14, 1939, pronounced First Vows in 1940 and Final Vows in 1947. He held a B.A. from Sacred Heart Scholasticate, Las Vegas, NM. In 1961, he earned an M.S. from New Mexico Highlands University. Brother Alfred's first teaching assignment was at St. Peter's College in New Iberia. Over the course of his ministry, Brother also taught in Catholic High of New Iberia, St. Michael's High of Santa Fe, NM, Hanson High School of Franklin, LA, Kirwin High of Galveston, TX (where he was principal), Cathedral-Carmel High School in Lafayette, LA and Saint Paul's School in Covington for 34 years. He retired from teaching in 1995. Brother Alfred was a deeply spiritual man. He lived a life that balanced prayer, study and work. This is the way that most will remember him. He was devoted to prayer and had a special devotion to the Sacred Heart. He loved to work with his hands, especially in the garden. He had a tremendous work ethic and was a master at repairing things, e.g. roofs, plumbing, and carpentry. Many people in the Covington area were recipients of his horticultural skills, and Saint Paul's School was the recipient of his carpentry skills. He particularly delighted in building stage sets for productions of long-time SPS Drama Director Denny Charbonnet. He was gentle, kind, and dignified. His life can be summed up with the words of Scripture which speaks of the faithful and prudent servant whom the Lord sets over his household. The Brothers are grateful to all who helped care for Brother Alfred during his illness, especially our Nurses and CNAs. Brother's cremains will be available for drive-by public viewing in front of the Founders Oak Tree on the campus of Saint Paul's School from 9:30 to 11:00 am on Saturday, September 26. Guests are asked to remain in their cars, drive up De La Salle Drive, stop briefly in front of the reliquary containing the cremains, and then drive off campus. The Mass of Christian Burial will be private. Brother's final resting place will be in the St. John Baptist de La Salle columbarium at St. Joseph's Abbey in St. Benedict, LA. Donations in memory of Brother Alfred may be made to The St, La Salle Auxiliary, 917 S. Jahncke Avenue, Covington, LA. 70433. E.J. Fielding Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store