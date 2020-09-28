The Family of Alfred Charles (Boo) Pitre sadly announce his death on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center. Alfred was 67 when he went home to be with the Lord. Memorial Services will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, September, 30 2020 at La Chapelle de Martin and Castille, 330 St. Landry Street, Lafayette, La. 70506. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Wednesday, September, 30, 2020 from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11:30 AM. John Vice will conduct the funeral service. Survivors include his beloved wife of 44 years, Mrs. Connie Fontenot Pitre; sons, Luke Pitre and Jean Pitre and his wife, Brittani, all of Lafayette; daughter, Marie Pitre Swindler and her husband Matt, of Baton Rouge; grandchildren, Madeleine and Camille Swindler, and Shea and Parrish Pitre; sister, Ella Pitre Squyres, and brother in law, Elton Squyres of Lawrence, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his mother, Louise "China" Pitre and father, Elbe Pitre. A resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for most of his life, Boo was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Boo was strong in his faith and he and his family attended The Bayou Church. He was a 1975 graduate of Northeastern Louisiana School of Pharmacy. Boo was an avid golfer, outdoorsman and loved spending time in the marshes and bayous of South Louisiana. He was known for telling a good joke. He began his career as a Pharmacist in New Orleans followed by 5 years as a Pharmaceutical Salesman. Changing his career to the oil industry, he worked for Offshore Energy Services for the last 38 years. He retired as a Sales Manager for the Houston area in January, 2020. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him and memories of him will be cherished for a lifetime. Pallbearers will be Luke Pitre and Jean Pitre. Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Pitre's name to Sky High For Kids, 9800 Richmond Ave., Suite 335, Houston, TX. 77042, https://skyhighforkids.org/donate.
A heartfelt appreciation and special gratitude is extended by the Pitre family to the nursing staff and doctors at Lafayette General Hospital Intensive Care Unit for their compassionate care. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
