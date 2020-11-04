1/1
Alfred John Leonards
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at 12 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Alfred John Leonards, 70, who died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 5:57 a.m. at Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Crowley. Fr. Mikel Polson, Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the service. The family requests visiting hours Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. Leo IV Cemetery in Roberts Cove. Alfred is survived by four sisters, Audrey L. McBride and her husband Michael of Crowley, Lucille L. Chisholm and her husband Tom of Crowley, Louise L. Heinen of Vinton, Judy L. Hoffpauir and her husband Cecil of Crowley; four brothers, Stephen Leonards and his wife Susan of Baton Rouge, Lawrence Leonards and his wife Carol of Crowley, Albert "Al" Leonards and his wife Brenda of Crowley, William "Bill" Leonards, Jr. and his wife Bobbie of Crowley; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Joseph Leonards, Sr. and Rose Bollich Leonards; brother, Gregory Leonards; nephew, Karl Leonards; brother-in-law, Lawrence Heinen. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2020.
