A Mass of Christian Burial for Alfred Octave Pavy will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Opelousas, LA. A Rosary will be prayed at 10:00 AM in the church. Rite of Committal and interment will be in the St. Landry Catholic Church Cemetery. Monsignor Paul Metrejean will celebrate the Mass. Mr. Pavy, age 82, a resident of Opelousas, LA, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. Octave was a graduate of LSU School of Law and practiced law for many years in Opelousas, LA. He was a longtime member of the local chapter of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks and was a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church. He was a lifelong avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching the New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers. Octave will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include his brother, Dr. Donald Pavy, of New Iberia, LA and his sister, Adele Pavy Comeaux, of Lafayette, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Berchmans Pavy, Sr. and Laurence Littell "Betsy" Dupre'; his siblings, Albert B. Pavy, Jr., Laurent D. Pavy, Robert L. Pavy, Francis Xavier Pavy, Henry G. Pavy, William Pepper Pavy and his sister, Jeanne Pavy Sellers. In lieu of flowers, donations can made in Mr. Pavy's name to the Notre Dame Seminary, 2901 S. Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70118 or you may visit their website at: nds.edu Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, La. 70570, (337) 942-2638, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
