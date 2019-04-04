Obituary Guest Book View Sign

A Mass of Christian Burial for Alfred Octave Pavy will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Opelousas, LA. A Rosary will be prayed at 10:00 AM in the church. Rite of Committal and interment will be in the St. Landry Catholic Church Cemetery. Monsignor Paul Metrejean will celebrate the Mass. Mr. Pavy, age 82, a resident of Opelousas, LA, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. Octave was a graduate of LSU School of Law and practiced law for many years in Opelousas, LA. He was a longtime member of the local chapter of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks and was a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church. He was a lifelong avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching the New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers. Octave will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include his brother, Dr. Donald Pavy, of New Iberia, LA and his sister, Adele Pavy Comeaux, of Lafayette, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Berchmans Pavy, Sr. and Laurence Littell "Betsy" Dupre'; his siblings, Albert B. Pavy, Jr., Laurent D. Pavy, Robert L. Pavy, Francis Xavier Pavy, Henry G. Pavy, William Pepper Pavy and his sister, Jeanne Pavy Sellers. In lieu of flowers, donations can made in Mr. Pavy's name to the Notre Dame Seminary, 2901 S. Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70118 or you may visit their website at: A Mass of Christian Burial for Alfred Octave Pavy will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Opelousas, LA. A Rosary will be prayed at 10:00 AM in the church. Rite of Committal and interment will be in the St. Landry Catholic Church Cemetery. Monsignor Paul Metrejean will celebrate the Mass. Mr. Pavy, age 82, a resident of Opelousas, LA, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. Octave was a graduate of LSU School of Law and practiced law for many years in Opelousas, LA. He was a longtime member of the local chapter of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks and was a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church. He was a lifelong avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching the New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers. Octave will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include his brother, Dr. Donald Pavy, of New Iberia, LA and his sister, Adele Pavy Comeaux, of Lafayette, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Berchmans Pavy, Sr. and Laurence Littell "Betsy" Dupre'; his siblings, Albert B. Pavy, Jr., Laurent D. Pavy, Robert L. Pavy, Francis Xavier Pavy, Henry G. Pavy, William Pepper Pavy and his sister, Jeanne Pavy Sellers. In lieu of flowers, donations can made in Mr. Pavy's name to the Notre Dame Seminary, 2901 S. Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70118 or you may visit their website at: nds.edu Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, La. 70570, (337) 942-2638, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Funeral Home Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home

2845 S Union Street

Opelousas , LA 70570

(337) 942-2638 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close