Funeral services will be conducted for Alice Gautreaux Simon, 84, at 2:00 PM on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in the David Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Marty Cannon officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Family Mausoleum. Visitation will be at the David Funeral Home on Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM and the Men's Rosary Group will pray the rosary in the funeral home at 11:00 AM. A native of Rayne and a resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Simon passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 7:59 PM at Iberia Manor South Nursing Home. She was the Manager at the Diamond Shamrock for 20 years and enjoyed playing Bourre. She is survived by her children, James J. Simon, Jr. and his wife Debbie of Lydia, Mona Simon, Teresa Simon both of New Iberia, Noah "Tony" Simon and his wife Angela of Loreauville and Cheryl Simon Morris and Chad Morris of New Iberia; eleven grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She was also survived by her special friend, Danna Savoy of New Iberia and her loving pet, Rusty. She was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Simon, Sr.; her parents, Eugene and Amelia Thibodeaux Gautreaux; her brothers, Derise Gautreaux and Wilton Gautreaux; her sisters, Amy Sonnier, Onizma Lavergne, Agnes Richard and Virginia Thibodeaux. Pallbearers will be James J. Simon, Jr., James J. Simon, III, Chery Simon Morris, Seth Gachassin, Mitchell Thibodeaux and Shea Simon.

