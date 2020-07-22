1/1
Alice Navarre Thibodeaux
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, July 25, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Crowley for Alice Navarre Thibodeaux, 78, who passed away July 21, 2020 at The Ellington in Rayne. Fr. Ben Pitre, Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Saturday from 9:00 am to 10:45 am at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Alice was born in Gueydan and graduated from Gueydan High School 1960. She then immediately after graduation married Donald Thibodeaux. Mrs. Thibodeaux was a loving homemaker and mother. She started Thib's Auto Titles and Tag's, Inc. in 1997 until present which she grew the business to 4 offices and 27 employees. She enjoyed dancing, cooking, and most importantly spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by four children, Bobby Thibodeaux and his spouse Sukie of Crowley, Cindy Thibodeaux and her spouse Robert Pinson of Crowley, Debbie Thibodeaux and spouse Sandy of Dover, NH, and Jeff Thibodeaux and his spouse Toni of Lumberton, TX; one sister, Marie Navarre Kleam of Bridgeport, TX; eight grandchildren, Brooke, Trever, Jude, Hanna, Lauren, Nella, Jack, and Hayden; and six great-grandchildren, Bailey, Madelynn, Carter, John Tyler, Lilee, and Malaki. Mrs. Thibodeaux is preceded in death by husband, Donald Joseph Thibodeaux; her second husband, Eugene Tallo; her parents, Clyde and Eva Frederick Navarre, Sr.; one sister, Peggy Richard; and one brother, Clyde Navarre, Jr. condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jul. 22 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

