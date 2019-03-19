Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aline Robichaux Terro. View Sign

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Crowley for Aline Robichaux Terro, 73, who died Monday, March 18, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center. She was a graduate of St. Michael High School, was employed with Walmart in Crowley for 30 years and volunteered at Southwind Nursing Home in the beauty shop. She was always known for her bright smile. Fr. Mikel Polson, Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. A Rosary will be recited at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery in Mowata. Aline is survived by four sisters, Denise Arlene Robichaux of Lafayette, Phyllis Robichaux Leonards of Crowley, Margie Robichaux Schultz of Crowley and Jackie Wilma Robichaux Benedik of Lafayette; one brother, Gerald Robichaux of Lafayette; her god children, Angela Leonards, Debbie S. Hensgens and Michael Robichaux; numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood Terro; her parents, Wilbert and Helen Bollich Robichaux. Readers for the Mass of Christian Burial will be Denise Leonards and Nancy Loewer with gift bearers being Elizabeth Dumesnil and Debbie S. Hensgens. Pallbearers will be Donald Leonards, James Leonards, Michael Robichaux, Patrick Schultz, Scott Schultz and John Schultz. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.

301 N. Ave. F

Crowley , LA 70526

