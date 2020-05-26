A Graveside Funeral Service for Allen B. Broussard will be conducted on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 9:00 am at St. Marcellus Cemetery with Fr. James Nguyen officiating the service. A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Allen was born to Ira Adam, Jr. and Delores Foreman Broussard. Allen B. Broussard, age 54, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 3:17 am at Carpenter House. Allen loved old cars, cooking, and eating. He also loved spending time talking to his family and friends. Once Allen's grandfather asked, he would be quite because he talked so much. Allen had replied to his grandfather "if I don't talk, I am gonna BLOW UP!". Allen is survived by his sister, Tina Louise Broussard Miller of New Iberia; aunts, Jackie Broussard of New Iberia, Cathy Guhl and husband Rick of New Iberia, Charlene Foreman Lege and husband John Dale; uncles, Francis Broussard, Sr. of New Iberia, Turney Foreman and wife Christine of Rayne; Nephew Daniel Baldwin and wife Raven of New Iberia, Donald Ray Baldwin and fiancé Haleana of Abbeville; great-nephew, Caden Baldwin; great-nieces, Caitlyn Baldwin, and Cyliann Baldwin. Serving as pallbearers are Dwayne Marceaux, Jack Broussard, Jr., Daniel Baldwin, Dewey Broussard, Donald Ray Baldwin, and Allen Rageur. Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Ira Adam, Jr. and Delores Foreman Broussard; paternal grandparents, Ira Adam Broussard, Sr., Daisy Moss Broussard; maternal grandparents, Mervin Joseph and Viola Trahan Foreman; uncle, Dewey Breaux; aunt Eunice Borel Breaux; brother-in-law, Ronnie Miller, and godfather, Jack C. Broussard, Sr. You may sign the guest registry book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. (337) 229-8338 is in charge of funeral arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 26 to May 27, 2020.