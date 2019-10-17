Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen John Brugman. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, October 21, 2019, in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Allen John Brugman, 90, of Lafayette, Louisiana who passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 12:22 AM. Charles Brunt will officiate the funeral service. Interment will be at Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Allen was born on October 4, 1929 in Kadoka, South Dakota to Clarence and Geneva Spaur Brugman. Allen John Brugman served in the US Navy for 4 years. His dates of service were from Dec. 2, 1947 through Dec. 3, 1951. He served our nation during the Korean War as a Navy air crewman. At that time, servicemen were assigned to one of the five Navy Air Group Squadrons. The 5 navy squadrons during the Korean War were the VF-11 Fighter, the VF-12 Fighter, the VA-13 Attack, the VA-14 Attack and the VA-15 Attack squadron. Allen was assigned to the VA-15 Attack squadron during his years of service in the war. He was an air crewman assigned to the USS Princeton and he flew on the TBM's (torpedo bomber aircraft). In the spring of 1949, he was transferred to the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, FL for training. For the next 3 years, he was on 4 different ships that flew out of that base. Those 4 ships that carried the aircraft carriers were The Oriskany (he served on this carrier in the Caribbean), The Coral Sea (he served on this carrier in the Mediterranean Sea); The Philippine Sea (he served on this carrier twice and it took him all across the Atlantic, North Atlantic, and Caribbean Oceans) and The Princeton, when he flew over China. After the war, he was very active in The American Legion, Post 69, where he served as Post Commander multiple times and was voted Legionnaire of the Year in 1994. Upon graduation from The South Dakota School of Mines with a B.S in Geology, Allen had a very fruitful career in the oil industry beginning his career with Pure Oil. That company was acquired by UNOCAL Oil Company, where he rose in the ranks to Louisiana Region Exploration Manager for the Gulf Region for 30-plus years. A long-time resident of Lafayette since 1969, he became an "Honorary Cajun," loving the culture, people, food and fun. Allen is survived by his sons, Mike Brugman and wife Faye; Doug Williamson and wife Madeleine; his daughter, Judith Curnow; brother, Bruce Brugman; sister, Ardis Brugman McCormick and husband Bob; and sister-in-law, Virginia "Babe" Brugman (wife of Reese). He was preceded in death by his wife, Lenora V. Brugman; son, Wesley Allen Brugman; parents, Clarence F. Brugman and Geneva M. Brugman; brothers, Kenton Brugman and wife Geraldine, Loren "Pete" Brugman and wife Yvonne, and Reese Brugman; his sister-in-law, Norma Brugman (wife of Bruce); and his son-in-law, John Curnow. The family will receive friends at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 2:45 PM. 