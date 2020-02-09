Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allison "Budda" Walters. View Sign Service Information Walters Funeral Home 2424 North University Avenue Lafayette , LA 70507 (337)-706-8941 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church for Allison "Budda" Walters, 43, who passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Father David Hebert, Pastor at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, will conduct the funeral ceremony. Visitation hours will be observed at Walters Funeral Home on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., and resume the following day, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. A rosary will be prayed on Monday evening at 7:00 p.m. Allison is survived by her parents, Bonnie and Art Walters, Jr.; one sister, Lauri Walters Bodin; two brothers, Chris Walters and his wife Christine, and Michael Walters; her paternal grandmother, Geraldine Walters; two nieces, McKenzie Bodin and Alexandra Walters; two nephews, Sean Bodin and Ethan Bodin; one great-niece, Millie Maxwell Weinsheimer; and her canine companion, Charlie. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Alma Maxwell Braud and Dr. Ellis Braud, Sr.; and her paternal grandfather, Art Walters, Sr. Allison was a member of the Phi Mu Chapter of Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority at UL Lafayette. She participated in ASL sports in Lafayette. Allison was also a recipient of the Spirit of Hope Award in 2015. Allison was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many. She loved life and lived every day to the fullest. She had a beautiful spirit, infections smile and her laughter was contagious. She truly enjoyed spending time with friends and caring for animals. She also loved all sports and being outdoors. Allison's heart and soul was with her family and friends, spending time and making memories. Above all, Allison's favorite thing in life was her family and showing them the unconditional love she had for each and every one of them. She was the best friend to each of her siblings, as well as a second mother to her nieces and nephews. Allison was a fierce competitor who loved all sports. She was the starting point guard at LHS from 1991-1994. Allison used that tenacity to drive her during her six year battle with cancer. She was an inspiration to many women with ovarian cancer. Allison was known for her warrior spirit! Pallbearers are Andy Boagni, Bryan Broussard, Mike Stewart, Sean Bodin, Byron Braud, Benjamin Braud, Justin Tenney, and Brad Adatto. Honorary Pallbearers are Chad Arnaud, Justin Hebert, Kevin Breaux, Clay Milton, William Trammel, Cristian Mandella, Thadd Prince, Chad McIntyre, and Ethan Bodin. The Walters family would like to extend a special thank you to all of their family and friends for all of the love, support, encouragement and continued prayers over the past six years. Memorial donations can be made in Allison's name to at A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church for Allison "Budda" Walters, 43, who passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Father David Hebert, Pastor at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, will conduct the funeral ceremony. Visitation hours will be observed at Walters Funeral Home on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., and resume the following day, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. A rosary will be prayed on Monday evening at 7:00 p.m. Allison is survived by her parents, Bonnie and Art Walters, Jr.; one sister, Lauri Walters Bodin; two brothers, Chris Walters and his wife Christine, and Michael Walters; her paternal grandmother, Geraldine Walters; two nieces, McKenzie Bodin and Alexandra Walters; two nephews, Sean Bodin and Ethan Bodin; one great-niece, Millie Maxwell Weinsheimer; and her canine companion, Charlie. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Alma Maxwell Braud and Dr. Ellis Braud, Sr.; and her paternal grandfather, Art Walters, Sr. Allison was a member of the Phi Mu Chapter of Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority at UL Lafayette. She participated in ASL sports in Lafayette. Allison was also a recipient of the Spirit of Hope Award in 2015. Allison was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many. She loved life and lived every day to the fullest. She had a beautiful spirit, infections smile and her laughter was contagious. She truly enjoyed spending time with friends and caring for animals. She also loved all sports and being outdoors. Allison's heart and soul was with her family and friends, spending time and making memories. Above all, Allison's favorite thing in life was her family and showing them the unconditional love she had for each and every one of them. She was the best friend to each of her siblings, as well as a second mother to her nieces and nephews. Allison was a fierce competitor who loved all sports. She was the starting point guard at LHS from 1991-1994. Allison used that tenacity to drive her during her six year battle with cancer. She was an inspiration to many women with ovarian cancer. Allison was known for her warrior spirit! Pallbearers are Andy Boagni, Bryan Broussard, Mike Stewart, Sean Bodin, Byron Braud, Benjamin Braud, Justin Tenney, and Brad Adatto. Honorary Pallbearers are Chad Arnaud, Justin Hebert, Kevin Breaux, Clay Milton, William Trammel, Cristian Mandella, Thadd Prince, Chad McIntyre, and Ethan Bodin. The Walters family would like to extend a special thank you to all of their family and friends for all of the love, support, encouragement and continued prayers over the past six years. Memorial donations can be made in Allison's name to at www.stjude.org/donate or the Animal Rescue Foundation of Louisiana at https://www.arfla.org/info/donate. View the obituary and sign the guestbook online at www.waltersfh.com. Walters Funeral Home, (337) 706-8941, 2424 North University Avenue in Lafayette, is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.