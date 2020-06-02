Altha Marie Doherty
Altha Marie Doherty, 80 years old, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family and went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on June 1, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette, Louisiana. She was the wife of Philip Morris Doherty. They shared 60 wonderful years together. She was born on September 4, 1939 in Eureka, Louisiana and graduated from Calhoun High School. She and Philip were members of the Open Door Church in Lafayette, Louisiana. She enjoyed visiting, listening to sermons, singing and listening to her grandkids play instruments. She will always be remembered for being "Sweet Marie". She is survived by her husband, Philip Morris Doherty of Vicksburg, Mississippi; her sister, Pauline Jordan Antley of West Monroe, Louisiana; her son John Kelly Doherty and his wife Arlene Doherty of Abbeville; her son Paul Lilbourn Doherty and his wife Betsi Doherty of Abbeville, her 5 grandchildren; Lauren Doherty, Madeline Postma and her husband Tylan Postma, Michael Doherty, Matthew Doherty, and John Doherty. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Nixon and Ezell Jordan, her brothers, Elster Jordan, Addis Jordan, Alfred Jordan, Otis Jordan, and Von Ervin Jordan. A Memorial Service will be held at the Open Door Church at 1709 Dulles Drive, Lafayette, Louisiana 70506 on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 10:30 am. A visitation will be at Kilpatrick Funeral Home on Friday June 5, 1321 North 7th Street, West Monroe, Louisiana 71291 from 10:30 am-12:00 pm. A graveside ceremony will follow at 2:00 pm at Aulds Chapel Cemetery in Downsville, Louisiana on Friday, June 5, 2020. Memorial donations can be sent to Torchbearerers His Hill at PO Box 9, Comfort, TX 78013 or flowers can be sent to Kilpatrick Funeral Home, 1321 N. 7th Street, West Monroe, Louisiana, 71291.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
