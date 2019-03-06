Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvin Joseph Voorhies Jr.. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Alvin Joseph Voorhies Jr., 64, who died Monday, March 4, 2019 in Crowley. Deacon Tom Sommers will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Friday from 9:30 a.m. to service time. A rosary will be recited Friday at 11:30 a.m. At the request of Alvin he will be cremated and buried with his mother in Woodlawn Cemetery. Alvin was a native and lifelong resident of Crowley. Graduated from Crowley High School Class of 1972. He retired from Leevac Shipyard in Mermentau where he worked for many years as a welder/supervisor. Alvin loved NASCAR and NHRA and attended many races. As a hobby, Alvin enjoyed designing and fabricating barbecue pits. He enjoyed watching football games and spending time with family and friends. Alvin is survived by his father, Alvin J. Voorhies, Sr. of Crowley; two sisters, Susan Quibodeaux and her husband Raymond, Gail Greenman and her husband Johnny all of Crowley; three nieces, Amy Greenman, Andrea Q. Trahan and Angela Greenman; one nephew, Aubrey Quibodeaux; great nieces, Sidney Quibodeaux and Marlee Trahan; great nephews, Bryce Trahan, Carson Quibodeaux and Tripp Trahan. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rudell Stutes Voorhies; maternal grandparents, Sweeney and Lucille Broussard Stutes; paternal grandparents, Joe and Violet Nelson Voorhies.

301 N. Ave. F

Crowley , LA 70526

