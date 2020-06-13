On Monday, June 8, 2020 at 5:10 pm at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA, Alvin L. Allen, Sr., a devoted husband, father, brother and family member, found sweet rest. Alvin leaves to cherish his memories, his three children Sedalia Bernadette Ray, Alvin L. Allen, Jr. and Lloyd W. Allen, all of Baton Rouge, LA, eight grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at Winnfield Funeral Home, 722 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70811. Viewing 9:00 to 11:00 am. Interment: Louisiana National Cemetery, 303 West Mt. Pleasant Road, Zachary, Louisiana at 1:00 pm.

