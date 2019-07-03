Funeral services will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Edmund Catholic Church for Alyson Paige Breaux, age 21, who passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at her residence in Carencro. The Rev. Gil Dutel of St. Edmund Catholic Church will officiate at the services. Alyson was a native and lifelong resident of Lafayette. Survivors include her daughter, Arabella Kelly; her mother, Kristi Dupuie Strong and her husband, Josh, of Sunset; her father, Larry Paul Breaux, Jr. and his wife, Camille, of Lafayette; one brother, Christian Breaux; one sister, Reagan Breaux; her maternal grandparents, D.A. and Analee Dupuie of Grand Chenier and J.A. and Ruby Miller of Iowa, LA; maternal great grandparents, Joann Nunez of Creole and Ruby Dupuie Nunez of Grand Chenier; paternal grandparents, Jimmy and Ellen Hines of Moss Bluff and Larry Paul Breaux, Sr. and Sylvia of Lake Arthur; paternal great grandparents, Meceal Smith and Bernice Breaux of Gueydan; two uncles, Joshua Dupuie and Glen Breaux; and three aunts, Claudia Lejeune, Danielle Armelin and Gretchen Peshoff. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 12:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Friday. Pallbearers will be Glen Breaux, Joshua Dupuie, Christian Breaux, Derek Hoffpauir, Chris Wilks and Jarvis Mayfield. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from July 3 to July 5, 2019