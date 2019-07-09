Memorial services will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Leo the Great Catholic Church for A.M. Hukins, age 88, who passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Mr. Hukins was a native of Bunkie and a resident of Lafayette. A veteran of the military, he proudly served his country in the United States Marines during the Korean War. Survivors include his devoted wife, Drucilla Miller Hukins; one brother, Herman Hukins; three sons, Schuyler Hukins of Lafayette, Carl Gerard Hukins and his wife, Maxine, of Sunset and Colin Sebastian Hukins and his wife, Charlotte, of Carencro; three daughters, Rose Marie Hukins of Tampa, FL, Lucilla "Lucy" Hukins Champagne and her husband, Joey, of Lafayette and Maria Kateria Rothstein and her husband, Al, of AR; eight grandchildren, Brandi Carpenter, Jason Hukins, Corey Champagne, Shane Hukins, Cody Northcutt, Chase Hukins, Jorim Hukins, and Mariah Miller; and eight great grandchildren, Hunter Chapman, Braylee Champagne, Corbin Thibodeaux, Lorelai Carpenter, Grace Hukins, Cameron Hukins, Terry Joseph Miller and Grayson Champagne. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Livingston Hukins Sr. and the former Cecilia Ponthier; eight brothers, Livingston Hukins, Loiston Hukins, Orlin Hukins, Ernest Livingston, Jr., Beldon Hukins, Wilford Hukins, and Kenneth Hukins; and one sister, Marguerite Vernado. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Carencro, 4615 North University Avenue, (337) 896-6366, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from July 9 to July 11, 2019