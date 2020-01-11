Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amadelle Senegal Wiltz. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Visitation 7:00 AM Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA View Map Rosary 9:00 AM Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held, Saturday, January 18, 2020, at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church for Amadelle Senegal Wiltz, age 91, who met her Lord and Savior on January 8, 2020, at Lafayette General Medical Center surrounded by her family. Interment will be in Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Carencro. The Rev. Edward Duhon, pastor of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Amadelle, the oldest of twelve children, was born in Carencro, LA on October 7, 1928, and later became a resident of Lafayette where she was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Peace. A devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend, Amadelle will be greatly missed. Amadelle leaves to mourn yet cherish her memories, two children, Jonita Wiltz of Lafayette, LA and Robert Wiltz and his wife, Joyce, of Carencro, LA; five grandchildren, Dawanna Wiltz Herndon and her husband, Joe, Robyn Henderson and her husband, Gabriel, Candace Boykin, Robert Wiltz Jr., and Blossom Wiltz; four siblings, Herbert Senegal and his wife, Julia, and Nora King and her husband, Mike, both of Lafayette, Adley Senegal, Jr., of Houston, TX, and Virgin Williams of San Bernadino, CA; one sister-in-law, Jeanette Wiltz of Lafayette; fifteen great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Amadelle was preceded in death by her parents, Adley Senegal Sr. and the former Mary Antoinette Benoit; husband, Olvin "Pop" Wiltz; four brothers, Lawrence "Champ" Senegal, Cleveland "Bill" Senegal, Raymond Senegal, and Steven "Pee" Senegal; and three sisters, Emma Lou Arceneaux, Delores Cormier, and Doris "Da" Senegal. A rosary will be prayed at 9:00 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 7:00 a.m. Saturday until time of service. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 11 to Jan. 18, 2020

