Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Monday, October 21, 2019 at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Amanda Ann Roy Authement, 34, who passed away October 16, 2019 in Baton Rouge. Fr. Brent Smith parochial vicor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Sunday from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm and Monday from 9:00 am until the time of service. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. She is survived by three children, Devin Authement, Brooklyn Authement, Alyssa Authement; her mother, Sarah B. Walker and her husband Andy of Basile; her father, Terry Roy and his wife Abbie of Crowley; and one brother, Christopher Roy of Lafayette. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019