Amy Soileau Dupre Veillon
Amy Soileau Dupre Veillon, born May 1, 1924 near Washington, Louisiana, died peacefully surrounded by family at the home she shared with her daughter in Lafayette, Louisiana on July 3, 2020. Visitation will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at St. Landry Catholic Church, Opelousas, Louisiana with a Mass of Christian Burial at 3:30 pm. The Very Reverend Monsignor Russell Harrington and Reverend Gary Schexnayder will celebrate the Mass. The family requests that masks be worn. Rite of Committal will follow at Cedar Hills Cemetery in Washington, Louisiana. Amy is survived by her children, Lawrence (Butch) Dupre, Jr. and wife, Carolyn Cox Dupre; Marilyn Dupre Zerangue; Eugene Ray Dupre, Sr. and wife, Lynda Richard Dupre; Karl Dupre and wife, Katherine Tange Dupre; Donna Dupre Phillips and husband, Don Phillips; Philip Dupre and wife, Donna Bullara Dupre; Mary Judy (Peanut) Veillon Elder and husband, Francis "Frankie" Elder; Linda Faye Veillon Bertrand; Clifton Veillon, Jr. and Cindy Veillon Bealer and husband, Jim Bealer and brother, Gilbert Soileau. She is also survived by her 35 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Amy is predeceased by her parents, Emily and Willie Soileau; her first husband, Lawrence Dupre, Sr., her second husband, Cliff Veillon, Sr.; her daughters, Rita Emily Dupre Pate and husband, Charles Sterling Pate, Catherine Dupre Coleman and June Ann Roubique; her siblings, Richard Soileau (Rosie), Mary Ortego Manuel (Bill), Ella Mae Kerr (Clifford) and sister-in-law, Jeannette Soileau and grandson, Matthew Phillips. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Amy's name may be made to her favorite charities, including Food for the Poor and EWTN or to Hospice of Acadiana. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Hospice of Acadiana, especially Tosha Quebedeaux, RN. To view a full and more detailed obituary and sign the guestbook online, please visit www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 S. Union St, Opelousas, LA, 70570 (337) 942-2638 has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
01:30 PM
St. Landry Catholic Church
JUL
6
Mass of Christian Burial
03:30 PM
St. Landry Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home
2845 S Union Street
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 942-2638
