A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church located at 201 E. Bayou Parkway in Lafayette, LA for Anatole J. Garrett, Jr., 79, who departed this life peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at his home in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Monday, September 28 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. A Rosary will be recited by Deacon Phil Lizotte on Monday, September 28 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Readers for the service are Anyia Chretien and Dr. Y. Renée Green. Freda Harrison and Betty Garrett will serve as Gift Bearers. Entombment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. With regards to the most recent mandates of the current pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for gatherings in the cemetery. The Rev. Father James Brady, Pastor of St. Pius X Catholic Church, will officiate. Anatole Joseph Garrett, Jr. was the third and last son born to Anatole J. Garrett, Sr. and Aline Mitchell Garrett in St. Martinville, LA on March 5, 1941. As an adult, Anatole was often heard to remark the following, "I had a great life." Anatole truly felt that his life was blessed by his family. Both his training and experiences at Notre Dame Church and School in St. Martinville and Holy Rosary Institute (HRI) in Lafayette had a profound effect upon his life. As a young boy, Anatole was a faithful altar boy and could be counted on to show up for 5:30 am masses on Sundays. Later, as an adult, he became a Eucharistic Minister at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette. Anatole served as a member of the Diocesan Justice and Peace Commission and the Catholic Social Services Board. For many years, he volunteered at St. Joseph Diner. Anatole also volunteered as a "Big Brother" in the Lafayette community. Anatole was best known as an educator. He was a 1959 graduate of Holy Rosary Institute (HRI) in Lafayette and in 1963 earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from the University of Southwestern Louisiana, now UL at Lafayette. Anatole continued his education and earned a master's degree from Tulane University, a Specialist degree and finally an MBA degree from UL at Lafayette. He began his teaching career in Mathematics at Paul Breaux High School in Lafayette. His career was interrupted by military service, including a tour in Vietnam. Later, Anatole returned to teaching at Acadiana High School in Lafayette, and was appointed Assistant Principal at Northside High School, also in Lafayette, in 1980. In 1986, Anatole was named Principal of Ovey Comeaux High School in Lafayette and remained in that position until his retirement in 1996. Even after retirement, Anatole continued his career in education by serving as a substitute Principal and Assistant Principal, and also worked as a Hearing Officer for discipline cases within the Lafayette Parish School System. A leader by nature, Anatole took on various leadership roles in the Acadiana community. He served as Vice President and President of the Lafayette Parish Principals Association, Vice President of the Holy Rosary Institute Alumni and Friends Association and was a member of the HRI Class of 1959 reunion committees. Anatole also served as President of the family business, Garrett's Chicken Pies. With his training in mathematics, Anatole always proposed new ways and rules to play various games. His family fondly recalls, "We always considered Anatole a 'wannabe' attorney. After sports, his favorite television program was Law and Order, and with his logical background, he was usually able to solve the crime!" Anatole especially loved to travel. He was always very happy to visit his daughters in their cities of residence, which included New Orleans, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles and Paris, France. He was fortunate enough to combine his love of sports and travel with visits to his daughter Dee in Baltimore, Maryland, and once even got the opportunity to see Tiger Woods play in a golf tournament there. Seeing Tiger Woods live allowed Anatole to check off one item on his "bucket list." An educational trip to Russia and later visits in 2009 and 2014 to New York City for the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament were other items he was able to check off as well. Anatole was a phenomenal man who led a phenomenally blessed life. His life exemplified his core values of respect for education and teaching, and service to his family, faith and his profession. He leaves a legacy of character, honor and love that will not be forgotten. Left to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Dr. Deiadra "Dee" Garrett, of Lafayette, LA and Arnessa Garrett, of Dallas, TX; his three sisters, Freda G. Harrison, of St. Martinville, LA, Betty J. Garrett, of Broussard, LA and Dr. Aline M. Garrett, of Lafayette, LA; two sisters-in-law, Gloria Garrett, of Inglewood, CA and Ella Garrett, of St. Martinville, LA; a nephew, Keith Garrett and his wife Darlene, of Henderson, NV; three nieces, Dr. Y. Renée Green and her husband Bruce, of Carson, CA, Miriam Titus, of Houston, TX and Anyia Chretien and her husband Jason, of St. Martinville, LA as well as nine grand-nephews and grand-nieces, two great-grand-nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Milton Garrett and Emile Garrett. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in Anatole J. Garrett, Jr.'s name to the Community Foundation of Acadiana (note: please memo the DEAN Fund - Holy Rosary Institute), for the redevelopment of Holy Rosary Institute (HRI). Checks can be mailed to Community Foundation of Acadiana at 1035 Camellia Blvd., Ste. 100, Lafayette, LA, 70508 or visit www.cfacadiana.org/DEANFund
to make an online contribution (note: please put Holy Rosary Institute in the comment box at that website). Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098, is in charge of arrangements.