A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 am at Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria at 2033 3rd St. for André Damon Jordan, 32, who passed away on Friday, August 23rd at Ochsner Medical Center – Jefferson Highway in New Orleans. Family and friends are invited to the Repass, which will be held at Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria immediately following the memorial service. At the request of family, private inurnment will be held at a later date. The second-born of three siblings, André was born February 13, 1987, in Pineville, LA and was a long-time resident of Alexandria. André was baptized at an early age at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Pineville, LA and remained a member there throughout his life. A hard-working person and dedicated employee, André was employed as a welder. Most of all, André was full of life, liked to laugh and make others laugh. He most loved to spend time with his family and friends, especially his young nephews for whom he cared deeply. He will be deeply missed. André is survived by his loving mother, Demetrie L. Jordan, of Carencro, LA; his devoted maternal grandmother, Lillian J. Gordon, of Alexandria; two dear sisters, Amber N. Jordan, also of Alexandria and Aisha A. Ross, of Carencro; one aunt, Denise Zeno, her husband, Marcus and André's first cousins, Marcus, Jr. and Dylan Zeno; his four beloved nephews, J'lon, J'Mari, Donald and Ja'Vian, all of Alexandria; and a host of other family and dear friends. The family wishes to thank the staff and doctors of Ochsner Medical Center's Neurocritical Unit, located at the Ochsner Multi-Organ Transplant Center in New Orleans, for the compassionate care given to André and his family.

