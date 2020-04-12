Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andre E. Broussard Jr.. View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Send Flowers Obituary

Andre E. Broussard Jr.,72 passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 with his loving family at his side, A longtime resident of New Iberia, Louisiana, Andre was born August 12, 1947 in Morgan City, Louisiana. Andre graduated from New Iberia Senior High in 1966 and from there he served our country in the Louisiana National Guard. After more than fifty years in the oil industry with Cardinal Industries and Oil States Energy Services Andre was able to retire. His most joyful moments were when he was surrounded by family. His grandchildren provided him with an enthusiasm for life that carried him through the best and the worst of times. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed all forms of hunting and fishing. Fortunately for his family, he loved cooking everything he brought home and they enjoyed eating it. When Andre could no longer hunt and fish as often as he liked he found the simple act of being outside cutting the grass, working in the yard and tinkering with his "toys" fulfilled his need to be busy and in a great outdoors. Andre never lost his dry wit and could cut up with the best of them, especially over a good meal. His loving wife, Carole, fought by his side as he battled congestive heart failure, so that he was never alone. Through the love and support of his entire family he managed to have far more good days than bad. He is survived by his wife Carole Broussard, son Glenn M. Broussard (Lucy); daughterA ndrea B. Delcambre (Ronnie); step-sons Todd C. Smith and Robert L. Smith (Rhonda); grandchildren Jade T. Delcambre, Blake A. Delcambre, Trey M. Delcambre, Drew A. Broussard, Brennan M. Broussard, Tatum C. Smith, Bryant L. Smith, Thomas L. Smith and Colt T. Jenkins; mother Carrie D. Derouen; brother Richard J. Broussard (Cheryl) and former daughter-in-law Krystal L. Jenkins. He was proceeded in death by his father Andre E. Broussard Sr.; brother Michael E. Broussard; step-father L.J. Derouen and former wife Sharon D. Broussard. The family would like to thank Acadian Home Health, Hospice and Palliative Care. Along with the physicians and staff of CIS, Dr. Ben Proctor and staff and the multiple care providers that worked so earnestly providing excellent care. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Share your condolences and words of comfort by visiting Andre E. Broussard Jr.,72 passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 with his loving family at his side, A longtime resident of New Iberia, Louisiana, Andre was born August 12, 1947 in Morgan City, Louisiana. Andre graduated from New Iberia Senior High in 1966 and from there he served our country in the Louisiana National Guard. After more than fifty years in the oil industry with Cardinal Industries and Oil States Energy Services Andre was able to retire. His most joyful moments were when he was surrounded by family. His grandchildren provided him with an enthusiasm for life that carried him through the best and the worst of times. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed all forms of hunting and fishing. Fortunately for his family, he loved cooking everything he brought home and they enjoyed eating it. When Andre could no longer hunt and fish as often as he liked he found the simple act of being outside cutting the grass, working in the yard and tinkering with his "toys" fulfilled his need to be busy and in a great outdoors. Andre never lost his dry wit and could cut up with the best of them, especially over a good meal. His loving wife, Carole, fought by his side as he battled congestive heart failure, so that he was never alone. Through the love and support of his entire family he managed to have far more good days than bad. He is survived by his wife Carole Broussard, son Glenn M. Broussard (Lucy); daughterA ndrea B. Delcambre (Ronnie); step-sons Todd C. Smith and Robert L. Smith (Rhonda); grandchildren Jade T. Delcambre, Blake A. Delcambre, Trey M. Delcambre, Drew A. Broussard, Brennan M. Broussard, Tatum C. Smith, Bryant L. Smith, Thomas L. Smith and Colt T. Jenkins; mother Carrie D. Derouen; brother Richard J. Broussard (Cheryl) and former daughter-in-law Krystal L. Jenkins. He was proceeded in death by his father Andre E. Broussard Sr.; brother Michael E. Broussard; step-father L.J. Derouen and former wife Sharon D. Broussard. The family would like to thank Acadian Home Health, Hospice and Palliative Care. Along with the physicians and staff of CIS, Dr. Ben Proctor and staff and the multiple care providers that worked so earnestly providing excellent care. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Share your condolences and words of comfort by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com. Final arrangements entrusted to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory (337) 330-8006. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close