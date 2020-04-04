A Private Graveside Service was conducted for Mr. Andrew "Toupee" Bonin, Jr. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at All Saints Mausoleum with Fr. Barry Crochet officiating the service. A native and lifelong resident of Loreauville, Andrew "Toupee" Bonin, Jr. was born on May 5, 1937, to Andrew, Sr. and Mae Crochet Bonin. Andrew "Toupee" Bonin, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 12:54 a.m. at his residence. "Toupee" was a carpenter who loved building cabinets, yard swings and furniture for the community. He loved helping friends and family whenever the need arises. He also enjoyed keeping the yard and the surroundings of his home neat and clean. He is survived by his wife of Sixty-one years, Margaret Crochet Bonin; his children, Dena B. Louviere of Loreauville, Kent "Tup" Bonin and companion Shirley Broussard of Loreauville, Lon S. Bonin and wife Allison of Moss Bluff; grandchildren, Dusty Louviere, Derek Louviere, Jude Bonin, Paige Bonin, Maci Bonin, Bailen Bonin, Andi Bonin; great-grandchildren, Nash Boggs, Andrew Louviere, Katy Louviere, and Bryan Louviere. Andrew was preceded in death by his parents Andrew, Sr. and Mae Crochet Bonin; and brothers, Lawrence Bonin, Roy Bonin, and Richard Bonin. You may sign the guest registry book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020