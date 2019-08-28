|
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Andrew Burney Picou, Jr., 88, who passed away Tuesday, August 27th, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, August 31st from 9:00 am until the time of service. Entombment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Rev. Father Howard J. Blessing, of Lafayette, will officiate. Andrew was born February 18, 1931, in New Orleans and was a resident of Acadiana. Andrew graduated from Holy Cross High School in New Orleans and then attended Tulane University. A proud veteran and recipient of the Bronze Star Medal, Andrew was a Senior Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force and served from 1951 to 1972, both during the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. He then served an additional twenty years with Civil Services before his retirement. Andrew was an air traffic controller for forty-two years and was well-respected in the industry. Active in his community, he was a member of the Acadian Civitan Club, Knights of Columbus #3857 and #7275, was an active supporter of LARC of Acadiana and a loyal parishioner of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette. Most of all, Andrew adored his family and grandchildren and most loved to spend time with them. He will be deeply missed. Andrew is survived by his three sons, Andrew Burney Picou, III and Kevin Bryan Picou, both of Lafayette, Perry Michael Picou and his wife, Leslie, of Baton Rouge; three daughters, Andree' Picou McPherson and her husband, Thomas, of Baton Rouge, Marla Picou Meche and her husband, Eddie, and Kathryn Picou Harris, all of Lafayette; one sister, Myra Favre, of Franklinton;15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Virgie Guillory Picou and his parents, Andrew Burney, Sr. and Mabel Clara Packard Picou. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Tyler Meche, Ethan Meche, Eddie Meche, Thomas McPherson, Hayden Serio and Thomas Holloway. The family wishes to thank Acadian Hospice and Palliative Care of Lafayette for the compassionate care given to Andrew and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Andrew's name to LARC of Acadiana at 303 New Hope Rd., Lafayette, LA 70506, (337) 984-6110 or at www.lafayettelarc.org. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019
