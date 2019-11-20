Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 PM on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church for Andrew James "Jake" White, 33, who passed away on November 17, 2019 at his residence in Covington. Jake graduated from Acadiana High School where he played football. He was a United States Marine, Afghanistan Combat Veteran. Jake was a safety technician for J. S. Held of New Orleans. He was working at Phillips 66 refinery in Belle Chasse. Reverend John Cannon, Senior Pastor, will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Big Creek Cemetery, Pollock, LA on Saturday November 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM. He is survived by his father, David White; children, Ryan and Annelise White and their mother, Grace Katherine and brother, Davis Edwin White of Spokane, WA. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joan Zima White; maternal grandparents, Richard and Donna Zima; paternal grandparents, Edwin and Beulah White. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Big Creek Cemetery Maintenance Association, Dyson Creek Road, Pollock, LA 71467. Donations are in support of Big Creek Cemetery's Veteran's Memorial Wall. Personal condolences may be sent to the White family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019