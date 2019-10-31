Angela Lynn Jones, born May 8, 1969, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly the morning of Saturday, October 19, 2019. Angie was a 1988 graduate of Hahnville High School and attended college at UL Lafayette and University of New Orleans majoring in graphic art. Angie is preceded in death by her father, Allan Jones and her mother, Patricia Jones. She is survived by her daughter, Isabella Champagne, stepmother, Judy Diane Jones, brother, Charles and Lacy Jones and eight nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary from 11:00 am until memorial service at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019